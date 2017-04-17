× Oklahoma City woman accused of lewd acts with multiple teenage boys

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was arrested for engaging in lewd acts with multiple teenage boys.

On April 15, police were called to the 11900 block of Rose St., in reference to a child molestation call.

When officers arrived on scene, a woman told police that 31-year-old Rachel Hyams had engaged in inappropriate sex acts with two teenage boys, ages 15 and 14.

The officers questioned the teenage boys, who confirmed the woman’s story, the police report states.

Hyams was later arrested on two counts of engaging in lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16.