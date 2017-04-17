× Oklahoma experts offer tips to make the most of your tax return

OKLAHOMA CITY – After filing your taxes, you may be getting a refund!

However, experts with the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants released four tips for people who want to benefit the most from that money.

Don’t act too soon- Before splurging, CPAs recommend depositing the check in the bank and giving yourself a cooling off period. You will be able to make better decisions later on. Don’t talk about it- If you get money, you may be approached by friends and family seeking loans or financial help. It is also probably best to keep the good news to yourself at least until you’ve had time to create a plan for what you’re going to do with the money. Solve your biggest financial problems – If you have a lot of debt, address those issues first. Getting rid of debt can help you save more money over time, lower your stress level and allow you to make a better household budget. Make smart purchases – Create a wish list and spend some time deciding which items are really important.