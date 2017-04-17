Police: Accused of stealing gun, 2 held in Oklahoma City cellar for possibly days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said a man and woman found in a cellar on the city’s southeast side Sunday could have been held captive for as many as three days.

Four people have since been arrested in connection with the bizarre case, which started out as an anonymous tip that a shootout was going to happen late Sunday morning at a home in the 600 block of S.E. 22nd St.

“When officers arrived, they found several vehicles, people in all of the vehicles, several of them were armed,” said Oklahoma City Police Spokesman, MSgt. Gary Knight. “Officers were able to get those people into custody very quickly. But, while there on the scene at this residence, they could hear a couple people yelling for ‘help.’”

The sounds were coming from a cellar door in the garage, blocked by tires, tools and a two-by-four, nailed over the door.

Once removed, the man and woman – both in their late 40s – told police they had been held captive against their will, beaten and gone without food or water since Friday.

A man in the garage as well as several others in the home were then taken in to custody.

One of the victims told police they had initially gone to the home on Friday to get a tire fixed.

But, while there, one of the men – who runs a mechanic shop out of the garage – accused the victims of stealing a gun.

The victims told police that man, 39-year-old Bryan Leslie Stout, forced them into the cellar and “refused to let them out until they admitted to stealing the gun,” according to police records.

“There was an argument between the two people that got put into the cellar and at least one of the other individuals that was arrested,” Knight said. “Ultimately, it’s unclear how long these people were held in there but maybe as long as two or three days.”

Stout was booked in to the Oklahoma County Jail on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping charges; Tiffany N. Williams, 23, is also in jail on kidnapping and possession of a weapon while committing a felony charges.

Two other men who were found in the vehicles outside of the home: Leon Daniel Lena, 34, and Daryl Dean Whitebird, 43, are also in jail on conspiracy to commit a felony charges.