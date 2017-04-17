× Police investigate shooting at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that injured a child Monday night near N.W. 10th and MacArthur.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Windsor Park apartments in the 5900 block of N.W. 10th.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 4 he heard multiple gunshots and watched the child rushed away in an ambulance.

The parking lot was scattered with shell casings.

A child was shot before dark.

NewsChannel 4 talked to a neighbor who didn’t want to show his face because the suspects are still free.

“There was four to six rounds that went off when I was in my backyard. I know it was a semi automatic pistol, and then about 10-20 seconds later there was two shotgun blasts and then within 3 to 4-and-a-half minutes police were here, tons of them,” the man said.

Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital.

Police combed through the alleys between buildings and collected evidence.

They questioned residents for nearly two hours.

Neighbors said police know the apartment complex well.

“I guarantee you almost every weekend there’s gunshots back here,” one man said.

He said drug deals happen here, especially in the corner where a streetlamp is shot out more often than not.

“That light, they’ve probably replaced 40 times at least because the police, when they’re driving by, they can’t see them, so they come right behind here and cars make a big u-turn,” the neighbor said.

Now, it’s the scene of a crime with a victim all too young.

Police are looking for three male suspects, possibly teenagers, in connection with the shooting.

35.467560 -97.516428