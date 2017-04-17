Police: Victim robbed outside convenience store in broad daylight

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a pair of suspects accused of robbing a victim in broad daylight.

On April 10, officers were called to a convenience store near N.W. 10th St. and Rockwell Ave. on an armed robbery.

Authorities say two men approached the victim outside the convenience store, pointed a gun at him and stole his money and personal items.

Police released surveillance photos of a man in a white shirt and a man in a blue coat, who are believed to be connected to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.