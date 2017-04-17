Scattered storms will continue to move across the state this morning.

A few will be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main concerns.

Isolated storms will develop this afternoon along left over boundaries from yesterday’s storms.

This will mainly occur in southern, central and eastern Oklahoma.

A few of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Highs will reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will be warm and windy in the 80s.

Our next big storm system moves in Friday as a warm front lifts north into central Oklahoma.

Severe weather is expected with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Please stay tuned for important updates!

The weekend will be cooler in the 60s with a strong north wind.