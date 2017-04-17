“Significant” blood trail leads investigators to veteran’s body in wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Virginia are trying to figure out what led to the death of a 38-year-old paralyzed veteran.

Investigators say a newspaper delivery driver spotted 38-year-old Paul Chisholm in a wheelchair outside an apartment complex near the Henrico-Goochland County line.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a significant blood trail throughout parts of the apartment complex.

"Never seen a crime scene this big for something like this," Goochland Sheriff Jim Agnew told WTVR. "It's a trial of blood that's several hundred yards long. And it's not a straight line trail. Makes you wonder what took place. We're trying to piece that together now."

Officials say Chisholm was paralyzed from the waist down, but it was not known if he was paralyzed from something that occurred during his time in the military.

However, they say he was bleeding from his feet.

At this point, authorities are waiting for the medical examiner's office to determine Chisholm's cause of death.