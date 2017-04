Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder practiced Monday at the University of Houston to prepare for game two Wednesday against the Rockets.

And there was a lot to work on.

The Thunder were blown out in game one by 31 points. 22 of the last 23 series the losing team lost game one by 30 or more points, they've gone on to lose the series. The only team not to lose? Last year's Thunder who beat San Antonio.

Brian Brinkley spent the morning with the Thunder as they tried to recoup from a big time beat down.