Watch police take down alleged suspect involved in high-speed chase through metro

OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase through the metro.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a pickup truck in Mustang.

However, that vehicle refused to stop, leading police to engage in a pursuit.

When the suspect exited onto the southbound lanes of I-35, authorities ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

However, KFOR's Bob Moore Chopper 4 continued to follow the vehicle from the sky.

The suspect got out of the truck and started walking down a neighborhood street near S.E. 52nd and Stiles.

Police officers were able to locate the man and take him into custody.

