Driver arrested after crashing into waiting room at Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Employees at an Oklahoma City hospital got quite a shock on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it started when an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed near N.W. 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

When the car pulled into the parking lot of AllianceHealth Deaconess Hospital, the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

However, officials say the driver decided to drive loops from the parking lot on to N.W. 50th St.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they say the driver turned and drove into the window of the waiting room at the hospital.

Fortunately, no one was in the waiting room at the time of the crash, and no employees were injured.

Police say the driver, 40-year-old Charlton Chrisman, was taken into custody on one complaint of malicious injury and destruction of property.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine what caused Chrisman to drive into the hospital.