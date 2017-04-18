Firefighters: Roof collapses into sanctuary at Oklahoma City church

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating what caused the roof of an Oklahoma City church to collapse on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a possible roof collapse at the Greater Gospel Kingdom Church, located in the 3400 block of S.W. 25th St.

When crews arrived at the church, they realized the entire roof over the sanctuary had collapsed.

Investigators say the roof had fallen inside the structure and was pushing outward on the exterior walls.

TAC 5: Roof is still collapsing. Building appears to be vacant. pic.twitter.com/KOQmocTR6l — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 18, 2017

Firefighters searched the structure, but nobody was found inside the building.

At this point, fire officials say they could not determine what caused the roof to collapse.

The City of Oklahoma City code enforcement officials responded to the scene and will now be taking over the investigation.