Foggy start for your Tuesday

*** A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10AM. ***

Today will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Lows will drop to the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will soar to the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with a powerful south wind. A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma late in the day with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

A cold front will move south across the state Thursday, sparking widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will lift as a warm front Friday bringing a better chance for heavy rain and severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. Heavy rain may result in flooding through early Saturday. A cold front will follow, cooling highs to the upper 50s for Saturday with a powerful north wind. Stay tuned for updates on the risk of severe storms!