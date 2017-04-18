Healthcare professionals renew call for cigarette tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Healthcare professionals and hospital administrators flooded the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday, sharing dire outcomes with legislators if the cigarette tax is not passed.

They're urging support of a $1.50 per pack tax.

They're warning that several rural hospitals could close if they don't find more funding.

During her ‘State of the State’ address, Fallin asked lawmakers to raise the cigarette tax, adding that smoking claims the lives of Oklahomans and costs the state $1.62 billion in healthcare related expenses.