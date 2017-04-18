“He’ll be in our hearts forever,” Friends remember fallen Logan County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY - A memorial for fallen Deputy David Wade continues to grow outside the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

"He was always there and now he’s gone, but he’ll be in our hearts forever,” Dustin Lozer told NewsChannel 4, as he dropped off flowers in honor of his late friend.

The 40-year-old was more than just a deputy.

He was also a veteran, husband, father of three and a dear friend.

"Every time I seen him he had a smile on his face. Like anytime anything happened, you know, he was the one to be there,” Lozer said.

"He always had something funny to say at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Kay-La Glennon said.

Glennon said Deputy Wade was a regular at the local Boom-a-rang Diner.

She waited on him just hours before he died.

"It really hits home that, you know, next time I see all the guys he’s not going to be with them,” Glennon cried. "But he was happy. I mean he left happy. He left full. He did his job, and I’m thankful."

Right now, donations can be dropped off in Deputy Wade's name at the Logan County Sheriff's Office.