× HUD’s Ben Carson to speak at Oklahoma bombing ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY – HUD Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to speak at a memorial ceremony for the Oklahoma City bombing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says Carson will speak Wednesday, the 22nd anniversary of the 1995 attack.

The explosion killed 168 people, including 19 children. It was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil until the Sept. 11 attacks six years later.

Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies.

HUD lost 35 employees when the building was bombed. 50 workers from the agency survived.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the bombing and was later executed.

Terry Nichols was convicted of conspiracy in connection with the bombing and is serving life in prison.