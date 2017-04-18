“I couldn’t even close my fist,” Metro mom, daughters battle Fifth disease

EDMOND, Okla. – Heather Holeman is a full-time mom and full-time reporter for NewsChannel 4.

However, this supermom is fighting one superbug with her daughters.

“I couldn’t even close my fist. I couldn’t make a fist because my fingers were so swollen in wrist, my knees and ankles. So painful,” Holeman said.

Holeman came down with Fifth disease.

“It started with the joint swelling and then hives everywhere,” she said.

The disease is a mild rash illness and unfortunately, in Holeman’s case, passed down from mother to daughters.

“It’s just itchy, it’s like you get a red ant bite all over your body,” said Kaylan, Holeman’s daughter.

While her other daughter, Everly said, “It was the itchiest day of my life.”

Fifth disease is non-life threatening and is more common in children than adults.

It starts off similar to cold everything from your typical fever, runny nose, and headache. This stage is when someone is most contagious.

“It’s mostly respiratory secretion, in the way that’s it passed, but certainly hand to mouth or sneezing, coughing that kind of thing,” said Dr. Jessica Wallenmeyer, pediatrician.

Dr. Wallenmeyer said so far this year she’s seen about 15 to 20 cases.

“It’s typically an early spring or summertime virus. And we sometimes see every third year or so there might be more of an epidemic and this seems to be a very bad outbreak this season,” she said.

With an antihistamine, anti-itch cream and patience, the disease will take its course and eventually clear up on its own.

“We wish that it would just be gone,” said Holeman.

Doctors say the best prevention is hand washing with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and staying home when you are sick.