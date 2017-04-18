Man arrested after driving through Oklahoma City hospital waiting room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after driving through a hospital waiting room window on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said it started when an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed around 3 a.m. on Tuesday near N.W. 50th St. and Portland Avenue.

"An officer spotted a white pickup driving very erratically," said Lt. Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the driver of the pick up, Charlton Cash Chrisman, was traveling the wrong way through traffic.

"He started trying to catch up to it. He could see far ahead of him that it pulled into Deaconess Hospital," Spruill said.

Chrisman then started doing donuts in the Deaconess parking lot.

"Officers ended up turning on their lights and their sirens, and he kept doing circles in the parking lot," Spruill said.

When officers went to stop him, Chrisman made a turn and drove right through the window of the waiting room just a few feet away from the main entrance.

"He then gave up and was taken into custody, and now he's being evaluated to try and figure out what happened, whether or not he was intoxicated or mentally ill or exactly what caused this to happen," Spruill said.

It was a close call, but the Deaconess staff is just glad the crash didn't force them to have to close the emergency room.

Thankfully, no one got hurt.

"Luckily, there was nobody sitting at the waiting room at the time. It was empty, surrounded by glass itself," Spruill said.

Chrisman is facing a charge of Malicious Injury and Destruction of Property.

