Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens kills himself after pursuit

Steve Stephens, the Cleveland murder suspect accused of posting video of the killing on Facebook, was found Tuesday in Erie County, Pennsylvania, state police said on Twitter. “After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself,” Pennsylvania State Police said.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Cleveland shooter Steve Stephens found in Erie on Buffalo Rd by Rodger Young Park. Dead in vehicle of self inflicted gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/KRR3ROBtTI — Dennis Weed (@DennisWeed) April 18, 2017

Cleveland police first learned of the shooting from callers outside the Cleveland area who saw the Facebook post, according to police union President Steve Loomis.

The video on Stephens’ Facebook page showed a gun being pointed at an unidentified man’s head. The gun is fired and the man recoils and falls to the ground. The video was posted Sunday afternoon and Facebook later disabled access to it.

The video of the shooting was not broadcast live. It was previously recorded and then uploaded to Facebook by Stephens, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the shooting was a “horrific crime.”

“We do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety,” the statement said.

Victim was ‘a good man’

Authorities identified the homicide victim as Robert Godwin, 74.

“From what we can tell now, it’s just a random person that he picked out. We don’t know why,” Williams said.

Godwin had just left his children’s home after eating an Easter meal and was walking home when he was killed, CNN affiliate WOIO reported.

“He is a good guy. … He’d give you the shirt off his back and I’m not just saying that for these cameras,” Robert Godwin Jr. told WOIO. “This man right here was a good man. I hate he’s gone … I don’t know what I’m going to do. … It’s not real.”

Godwin’s daughter, Malisa Godwin, said: “It feels like my heart is going to stop.”

Police earlier had reported the victim’s name as Goodwin.

‘Mad with his girlfriend’

Stephens’ mother, Maggie Green, told CNN she had spoken to her son on Sunday and he told her he was “mad with his girlfriend. That’s why he is shooting people and he won’t stop until his mother or girlfriend tell him to stop.”

Green said she told her son to stop. She said she was upset and in disbelief.