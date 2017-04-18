New complaints, charges against body shop owner accused of scamming customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are looking for Ivan Sanchez.

Tuesday the body shop owner was charged with 4 new felonies.

“You’re looking at about $20,000 dollars in a week’s time,” said Oklahoma’s Chief of the Attorney General’s Public Protection Unit, Julie Bays.

Her unit received 5 complaints, each one alleging the same thing.

“He would take people’s cars, take the insurance proceeds, tell him he would fix the car, repair the car, but then he would sub it out or not do anything to the car,” Bays said.

It’s alleged Sanchez farmed out the work to other repair shops and then stiffed those body shop owners.

GW and Mike Mitchell say that’s what happened to them.

To add insult to injury they were forced to come up with an additional $4,000 to get their car back.

We’re hearing about more customer horror stories.

Remember Sanchez was picked up for driving under the influence with a suspended license.

Well get this!

It’s alleged he was driving drunk in a car he was paid to fix.

“He apparently put 1800 miles on it,” Bays said. “Somehow he had gone somewhere with it and damaged the car severely, had cigarette burns in the seats, more outside damage, over $4,000 worth of damage.

The allegations keep piling up on Sanchez, who doesn’t appear to be a U.S. citizen.

“We did not get into his immigration status,” Bays said. “We don’t know what it is at this time, but we’ll probably look into that at some point and let the Mexican consulate, which is required by law, know that he’s been arrested.”

Bays and her unit believe there could be more victims out there.

They are asking anyone with complaints against Sanchez to come forward and contact their office.

File complaint here.