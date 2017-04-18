Officials: Oklahoma deputy shot multiple times in Logan County; search for suspect continues

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy has been shot following an altercation on Tuesday morning.

Officials tell NewsChannel 4 that a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was shot multiple times near I-35 and Mulhall Road.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says the deputy was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

During that time, officials say the deputy was shot multiple times in the body and face by Nathan LeForce.

Sheriff Devereaux says that the deputy was shot multiple times, but was coherent and able to give investigators information regarding the shooting.

He appeared to be stable, so he was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the search for the alleged shooter is ongoing.

Oklahoma City police say LeForce allegedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene in a gray 2010 Mazda with Oklahoma license plate AEN-616.

Around 10:45 a.m., authorities located the vehicle near County Rd. 76 and Jaxton Rd., just northeast of Guthrie.

However, the suspect has not been taken into custody.

Nathan Aaron LeForce is described as a white man wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. Witnesses say he was wearing loose fitting black jeans and has a very thin build.

At this point, it is not known if he is hurt.

If you see the alleged suspect, call 911.

Langston, Mulhall and Coyle Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells NewsChannel 4 that troopers are en route to assist in the incident.

