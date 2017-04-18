Officials search for cause of Oklahoma creek contamination

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Eight months after fish and turtles died in an Oklahoma creek, when saltwater levels spiked and water temperature at the bottom of the creek hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit, there still isn’t a definitive answer as to where the saltwater came from.

Oklahoma State University geology professor Todd Halihan tells the Tulsa World that contamination in North Bird Creek is likely from deep in the earth.

Halihan says the answer may not be apparent, but water cools on its way to the surface, which indicates the saltwater may have come from deep underground.

The contamination has forced disgruntled landowners to move their cattle and horses for protection.

District 6 spokeswoman Jennah Durant says the Environmental Protection Agency will continue to monitor the creek as they investigate the cause of the contamination.