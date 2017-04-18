Oklahoma City police investigate after Sonic employees robbed at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after multiple Sonic employees were robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported around 10:40 p.m. March 26 at the Sonic on S.W. Grand Blvd. and S. Western Ave.

Both a police report of the crime as well as possibly related surveillance photos have now been released.

According to the report, the employees were getting ready to start cleanup for the night when the back door opened and multiple suspects with a gun demanded money.

Police said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The photos are of a woman believed might be a witness in the robbery as well as of her vehicle.

Police want the woman identified in order to interview her.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.