Oklahoma instructor preaches faith and firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY - Crime can happen anywhere - even in a church.

June 17, 2015, nine parishioners were murdered when an evil gunman opened fire on a Wednesday night bible study in South Carolina.

"I wish someone was trained with a firearm. Probably wouldn't have been as bad," said firearms instructor Roy Jones.

You won't find many people more 'pro-gun' than Jones.

For 10-years, he's been teaching concealed carry classes aimed at church-goers.

Roy's eight-hour course covers everything from Constitutional rights to trigger control.

And, each class is infused with scripture.

"You never know what will happen. and you should always be prepared," said student Leslie Givens.

5,000 Oklahomans have completed the Bible-based gun class.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday night on News Channel 4, we'll hear from students about the unique class - and Jones will answer to critics who say God would never endorse gun violence.