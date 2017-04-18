× Police: Oklahoma City woman awakes to find stranger standing in her bedroom

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman told police that she awoke to find a stranger standing in her bedroom.

On April 15, officers were called to the 1100 block of S.W. 59th St. regarding a burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she was sleeping in her bed while a friend walked outside to smoke a cigarette. However, the friend did not lock the door.

The friend told officers that she spotted a man walking into the apartment building, but assumed that he was going to one of the upstairs apartments.

About 20 minutes later, the victim says she woke up to find 32-year-old Marvis Thomas standing in the corner of her bedroom.

“[Thomas] was saying something to [Victim,] but [Victim] was just waking up and can’t remember what he said,” the report reads.

The victim told police that Thomas sat down next to her on the bed and had placed a chair under the inside door handle to her room, jamming it shut.

The victim says she was worried for her safety when she noticed that Thomas had a pair of scissors in his back pocket.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thomas allegedly asked the victim for “sexual favors” before the victim was able to get away from him and run from the apartment.

Thomas was taken into custody on one count of first-degree burglary.