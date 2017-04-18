Silver Alert canceled for missing 67-year-old man with dementia in Pottawatomie County

UPDATE: Kenneth Bone has been found.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office issued a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old man Tuesday night.

Officials are looking for Kenneth Bone, who was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, white tennis shoes and glasses.

The color of his shirt is unknown.

His last known location is Hardesty and Rock Creek Road in Shawnee around 6:40 p.m.

Bone is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Authorities say he was last seen driving in a white 1995 Dodge r15 pickup with an Oklahoma plate of 917EFM.

He suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s, Type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, and seizures if not medicated.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.