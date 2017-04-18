“Somebody I can call mom and dad,” Teen talks about homeless past through music

DEL CITY, Okla. – Quinlan is 17-years-old and really wants to find a permanent family before he turns 18 in October.

NewsChannel 4 took him to Castle Row Studios with local rapper Jabee to write a song about his struggles living without a family.

It’s where we learned more about this teen’s heartbreaking past.

The first step was writing the lyrics.

“Seeing all of the struggles everyone went through and knowing that I wasn’t ready yet to take on those responsibilities,” Quinlan said.

A 17-year-old feeling like he has no one, trying to escape the harsh reality of being under DHS custody. Feeling lost without a family.

“You may not end up rapping or do music, but I do know those hard times and those difficult times, getting it out and writing about it, did help me,” Jabee said.

Now, those struggles are becoming a rap song.

“It’s hard on the streets. Struggle is not knowing when you might eat. When you’re homeless you really feel lost. Nobody cares if the food gets brought. Just a teen out on my own, not ready for what it takes to be grown. I feel so alone. I really wish I had a home,” Jabee raps.

A soundtrack of Quinlan’s current life, but not his future one.

College, siblings and a family are all part of his next song.

“I want to try to go to regular school and be like every other kid and stuff like that. Like have a family and stuff. Somebody I can call mom and dad,” Quinlan said.

Ousted by his own family, now ready to start over again with a new one and a place to call home.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.