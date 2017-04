OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers are encouraged to start planning now for an alternate route with the upcoming closure of the eastbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-235 near N. 50th St.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-235 widening and reconstruction project.

It is expected to begin late next week and continue through June.

Motorists must locate an alternate route such as I-44 south to I-40; I-35 south to I-40 or Lincoln Blvd.

