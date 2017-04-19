× Authorities searching for 2 men who reportedly ran from officers

GOLDSBY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for two men who reportedly led them on a chase.

Wednesday afternoon, two men were reportedly involved in a hit-and-run near Goldsby.

When authorities caught up to the men, they were reportedly able to escape the officers.

McClain County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the men.

One of the men is an ex-convict, officials say.

No other information has been released at this time.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.