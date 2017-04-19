Case closed: Dog’s death at Oklahoma groomer caused by syndrome, ‘respiratory distress’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A grieving pet owner said she still wants to know exactly what happened to her 5-year-old pug who died while at a grooming facility in March.

"When she called, I thought she was calling to tell me that my dog was ready to be picked up from being groomed. Instead, it was a girl hysterically crying telling me that my dog was dead," Hearon told NewsChannel 4 earlier this month.

Hearon said, when she spoke with the couple who own 'Love on a Leash,' she was given conflicting reports.

"Of course, they can't provide any answers either because, again, according to them and their story, they weren't in the room," she said.

When NewsChannel 4 talked to Lynn Gooch, the owner of Love on a Leash by phone, she told us the pug was found limp on the table and she tried to resuscitate him.

She also said the pug was overweight and is devastated any animal died at her facility.

"I have been grooming for 31 years without any incident, and what was put on there has trashed me," Gooch told KFOR this week.

Gooch's attorney sent NewsChannel 4 the following statement on Wednesday:

"Based on information obtained from the Edmond Animal Control, the veterinarian who examined the dog and the necropsy report, there is no finding of any fault by Love on a Leash causing the untimely death of Bentley. Love on a Leash offers the owner its sincere condolences and our hearts are broken as well. Love on a Leash wants to thank all of its loyal customers for their continued support," said G. Rudy Hiersche, attorney with Hiersche Law Firm.

According to Bentley's necropsy, the presumed cause of death is brachycephalic airway syndrome.

"Brachycephalic airway syndrome is something that is really common in our short nosed breeds, your Frenchies, your pugs, bull dogs,” said Erin Ayres, veterinarian at Midtown Vets.

According to Midtown Vets, there are four components to the syndrome.

"Their palette grows too long, so they can't pool enough air. Their noses are sometimes too close," said Dr. Leonardo Baez at Midtown Vets. "In addition to his trachea being smaller than ideal for him, he also had some tracheal collapse, which was contributing to the factors."

The report goes on to say the presumptive cause of death for Bentley was respiratory distress associated with the syndrome, which may have been exacerbated by stress or excitement.

"When you're dealing with respiratory distress issues, especially in a dog that has all of those factors that make him a little more vulnerable, there's no way to know whether the dog was left unattended or if he just got really stressed or overheated and couldn't recover," Baez said.

The vet said Bentley was also overweight, which could have contributed to his situation.

Now, the pet owner just hopes she can move on from the unfortunate situation.

"The owners made several pleas in the very beginning that they were going to reimburse for the vet bills when they dropped him off," Hearon said. "Really, I would just probably send them an invoice for that and see how they respond."

We spoke to Edmond Animal Welfare. They said the investigation is closed, and no charges will be filed.