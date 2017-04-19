“David was there to fight,” Logan County Sheriff reacts to fallen deputy’s body cam footage

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to Logan County Deputy David Wade’s life.

The footage has been extremely difficult for his brothers in uniform to watch.

"This has kind of shed light really close to home as what the dangers of this job truly are," Sheriff Damon Devereaux said.

In the video, you see Deputy Wade pull up at a home along Mulhall Road, near I-35, to serve an eviction notice.

He talks to the residents and even the suspect, Nathan LeForce, for several minutes.

"On the scene of that call, he was professional. He was courteous," Sheriff Devereaux said.

Deputy Wade eventually goes back to his truck and relays information back to dispatch.

Then, when he walks back toward the home, the unexpected happens.

The video freezes after you see LeForce pull out a gun.

Next, investigators said he fired multiple shots that ultimately killed their friend.

"We've tried to figure out why and at this point in time, we don't have any answers," Sheriff Devereaux said.

We do not see it, but the Logan County Sheriff said what happened next makes him proud.

"Probably the proudest moment I had is when David was able to pull his weapon out, and I see the action on the slide going and he's laying down fire, you know towards the bad guy. In fact, I get chills thinking about it. You know so David, David was there to fight," Sheriff Devereaux said.

He believes Deputy Wade’s reaction to end the threat saved others from being shot.

"It was just kind of a surreal moment that he stayed in the fight as long as the bad guy was there," Sheriff Devereaux said.

Seeing Deputy Wade’s bravery is now helping his department stay strong and continue to serve the community he loved.

Deputy Wade’s funeral will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.