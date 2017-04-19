Donations being accepted to help pay funeral expenses for fallen Oklahoma deputy

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say they have received an outpouring of support following the death of one of their deputies.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says Logan County Deputy David Wade was helping to serve an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35 on Tuesday morning.

While serving that eviction notice, Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face. A few hours later, Deputy Wade passed away from his injuries.

“I would like everybody to pray for the family of Deputy [Wade] as well as my officers involved and all the assisting agencies. I can tell you this is my first experience with this and it’s hard on all of us, as well as our community which David is from. So I ask that everybody come together and pray for everybody involved,” Sheriff Devereaux said.

He leaves behind a wife and three children, including one child who is serving in the military. He was 40-years-old.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Devereaux said, choking back tears.

One day after Wade’s death, flowers and tributes from citizens graced the steps at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

A sign outside the sheriff’s office says that donations for Deputy Wade’s funeral may be left with the dispatcher at the office.

Checks may be made out to Emily Wade.

Wade’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. inside the Lazy E Arena.