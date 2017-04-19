Experts: 4 things couples do that block effective communication

OKLAHOMA CITY – Couples will always find things to disagree about, but how they communicate their feelings and their point of view is crucial.

Emotions are a really important fabric of effective communication, but they become a problem when conversations get heated. Productive conversations very rarely take place when partners are emotionally reactive.

Also, experts say when partners use physical distance to end a conversation or verbal statements designed to derail the conversation, these stop communication.

Another thing to think about is when and where to talk about things. On some occasions, where we attempt to have a conversation can block good communication. If your partner is too preoccupied or embarrassed by what is being said, good communication cannot happen.

Experts say blaming your partner also creates a loop of blame in a relationship.You criticize or blame me, so I respond with a criticism or blame to you.