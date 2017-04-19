“He’s just a really great guy,” Community honors fallen Logan County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Flags at half-staff, a memorial and a billboard: All in remembrance of fallen Logan County Deputy David Wade.

“Well, it's one of those times when we actually see the community coming together,” said Sgt. Greg Valencia with the Logan County Sheriff's office.

One by one, people offered up prayers and even flowers to thank Deputy David Wade for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

Wade was killed Tuesday morning while serving an eviction notice in Logan County.

That is when officials say alleged gunman, Nathan Leforce, opened fire on Wade, hitting him several times in his face and body.

Wade later died during surgery at the hospital.

Valencia said today, we remember how Wade lived, not how he died.

“From what I know, from what I've been told by other people and from what I know personally, he was just one of those all-around good guys,” he said.

Neighbors of Wade are still in shock over his death and say not seeing him in the mornings, waving hello, won't be the same.

“Just to look over there and know he's not there is heartbreaking,” said Tammy Mayberry.

Mayberry said she just saw Wade on Easter Sunday.

“He was cooking steaks Sunday night and I said 'it smells good.' And he said, ‘do you want to eat?’ He's just a really great guy,” she said.

As for Wade's brothers and sisters in blue, they say they will honor his memory every day they wear the badge.

“I think that's the best way to honor him, is to go out and do what we do, and do it to the best of our ability,” said Valencia.