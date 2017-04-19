HUD’s Ben Carson tours Oklahoma City National Memorial, honors HUD employees killed in bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Tuesday evening.

Carson, who is scheduled to speak at the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, and HUD staff members took time to tour the memorial with Executive Director, Kari Watkins, and Mike Turpen, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation Chairman.

The Secretary placed a special note on the chairs of each of the 35 HUD employees killed in the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995.

35 different notes like this one were left on the chairs of the HUD victims of the bombing by Secretary Carson.

“We are honored to have Secretary Carson join us for the 22nd Remembrance Ceremony and pleased he is taking time to remember as we continue our work to never forget and to teach the lessons of April 19, 1995,” Watkins said.

The explosion killed 168 people, including 19 children.

Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies.

According to AP, HUD lost 35 employees when the building was bombed. 50 workers from the agency survived.

Secretary Carson tours the Memorial Museum and placed a note on the Chairs of each of the 35 HUD employees who were killed.

Thank you for taking the time to visit the Museum Secretary Carson before this 22nd anniversary.