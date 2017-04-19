List of everything coming, going on Netflix in May 2017

Posted 12:49 pm, April 19, 2017, by

Arriving on Netflix, May 2017

May 1

  • American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
  • American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
  • Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
  • Blood on the Mountain (2016)
  • Chaahat (1996)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Decanted (2016)
  • Don’t Think Twice (2016)
  • Drifter (2017)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix original film)
  • Love (2015)
  • Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
  • Nerdland (2016)
  • Raja Hindustani (1996)
  • Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
  • Under Arrest, season 5 (2016)

May 2

  • Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
  • Hija De La Laguna (2015)
  • Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix original)
  • Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

  • Chelsea, season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix original)
  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix original film)
  • Kazoops!, season 3 (Netflix original)
  • The Last Kingdom, season 2 (Netflix original)
  • The Mars Generation (Netflix original)
  • Sense8, season 2 (Netflix original)
  • Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix original)
  • Spirit: Riding Free, season 1 (Netflix original)

May 6

  • Cold War 2 (2016)
  • When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

  • The Host (2013)
  • LoveTrue (2016)
  • Stake Land II (2016)

May 8

  • Beyond the Gates (2016)
  • Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

  • All We Had (2016)
  • Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix original)
  • Queen of the South, season 1 (2016)

May 10

  • The Adventure Club (2016)
  • El apóstata (2015)

May 11

  • The Fosters, season 4 (2016)
  • Switched at Birth, season 5 (2017)

May 12

  • All Hail King Julien: Exiled, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Anne with an E, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix original)
  • Master of None, season 2 (Netflix original)
  • Mindhorn (Netflix original film)
  • Sahara (Netflix original film)

May 15

  • Cave (2016)
  • Command and Control (2016)
  • The Intent (2016)
  • Lovesong (2016)
  • Sherlock, Series 4 (2016)

May 16

  • The Break-Up (2006)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
  • Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix original)

May 18

  • Royal Pains, season 8 (2016)
  • Riverdale, season 1 (2016)

May 19

  • BLAME! (Netflix original film)
  • Laerte-se (Netflix original)
  • The Keepers, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, season 3 (Netflix original)

May 21

  • What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

  • Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  • They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

  • Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix original)
  • Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

  • Southpaw (2015)

May 26

  • Believe (2016)
  • Bloodline, season 3 (Netflix original)
  • I am Jane Doe (2017)
  • Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix original)
  • War Machine (Netflix original film)

May 28

  • Bunk’d, season 2 (2016)

May 29

  • Forever Pure (2016)
  • A New High (2015)

May 30

  • F is for Family, season 2 (Netflix original)
  • House of Cards, season 5 (Netflix original)
  • Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Masterminds
  • Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (Netflix original)

Leaving Netflix, May 2017

May 1

  • 11 Blocks
  • Alfie
  • Bang Bang!
  • Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
  • Cujo
  • Doomsdays
  • The Doors
  • Fantastic Four
  • FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
  • Flicka: Country Pride
  • Garfield’s Fun Fest
  • Invincible
  • Jetsons: The Movie
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic Park
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Paulie
  • The Real Beauty and the Beast
  • Samurai Headhunters
  • The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
  • The Sons of Katie Elder
  • Stephen King’s Thinner
  • Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
  • Things We Lost in the Fire
  • To Catch a Thief
  • Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
  • Truly Strange
  • Turf War: Lions and Hippos
  • Van Wilder: Freshman Year
  • Venom Islands
  • The Wedding Planner
  • World War II Spy School

May 2

  • Good Luck Charlie, seasons 1 – 4
  • Kickin’ It, seasons 1 – 3
  • Scrubs, season 1 – 9

May 5

  • Amapola
  • Flubber
  • Grosse Pointe Blank
  • The Recruit
  • What About Bob?

May 7

  • American Dad! season 7
  • Bob’s Burgers, season 2

May 11

  • American Dad!, season 8

May 15

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, seasons 1 – 5

May 17

  • American Dad!, seasons 9, 10

May 19

  • Step Up

May 26

  • Graceland, season 1 – 3