Officials arrest two people present at the time Deputy David Wade was shot, killed

OKLAHOMA – Two people who were present at the home while Logan County Deputy David Wade was shot have been arrested.

Police arrested John Lute and Christine Lute around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They are not facing charges connected to the murder of Deputy Wade.

The eviction notice Deputy David Wade was serving at the home belonged to John Lute.

Christine Lute has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

John was arrested on failure to appear in court on drug charges.

Police say Nathan Leforce, 45, shot Deputy Wade in the face and then multiple times as he fell to the ground Tuesday morning.

Wade also fired back at Leforce several times during the incident.

He was transported the hospital where he later died.

Nathan Leforce is now being held without bond in the Payne County jail.