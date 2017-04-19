× Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after toddler taken to hospital in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after hospital staff notified police about a possible child abuse case.

On Tuesday, officers were called to Southwest Medical Center on a suspected child abuse call.

When police arrived at the hospital, they learned that a 2-year-old boy was in critical condition and had “visible bruises on the outside of his body.”

According to the arrest affidavit, officers began speaking with the child’s family and soon noticed that another child, a 3-year-old boy, also had injuries to his face, head and body.

Authorities ultimately arrested 21-year-old Chase Murray on two complaints of child abuse.