× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of neighbor

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after allegedly masturbating in front of his neighbor.

On March 16, officers were called to a home along N.W. 72nd St. after a woman said she was being sexually harassed by her neighbor.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said her neighbor, 35-year-old Kenneth Day, knocked on her door and asked to use the bathroom on March 15.

She told police that she let him inside, and Day grabbed her rear end after walking through the door. She told officers that she swatted his hand away and told him to never touch her like that again.

While Day was in the bathroom, the victim said she heard him moaning.

The affidavit claims that the victim walked toward the bathroom and noticed that Day was allegedly masturbating with the door open. At that point, she kicked him out of the house.

Later that night, the victim says Day started yelling for her in the backyard. When she went on to her porch, Day was allegedly masturbating in her backyard.

The next morning, Day knocked on her door and she called police.

Day was arrested on a complaint of indecent exposure and sexual battery.