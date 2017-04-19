Oklahoma City remembers 22 years after deadly Murrah federal bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Wednesday morning, people across the state and country will take time to remember the 168 lives that were lost 22 years ago.

On April 19, 1995, a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, destroying much of the nine-story structure.

While the scars have healed since that day, the memories are still fresh in the minds of so many.

Today, we honor those 168 lives lost, but not forgotten.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum hosts the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you can’t make it to the ceremony, you can watch it live on NewsChannel 4 or KFOR.com.

During the program, 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m.

Cox Communications will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for all visitors on Wednesday, April 19.

We encourage you to share photos, impactful moments and stories of hope as we remember and reflect on April 19th. Use #WeRemember to share. pic.twitter.com/dr9oyvlCVP — OKC Memorial (@OKCNM) April 18, 2017

Program Begins at 8:50a.m.

Prelude………………………………Cole Grubbs

Bagpipe Procession……………..OKC Fire Department

Welcome & Introduction………Michael C. Turpen, Chairman,

Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation

Mission Statement………………..Dr. Kay Goebel

168 Seconds of Silence Invocation……..Pastor Mark McAdow, First Church

Posting of Colors……………Combined Honor Guard OKC Police and Fire Departments & EMSA

Star-Spangled Banner (Francis Scott Key)….Justin Echols, OKC Police Department Remarks…………………………………………..Governor Mary Fallin

Introduction of Special Guest………………Senator James Lankford

You Are Not Forgotten……………………….Secretary Ben Carson, M.D., Housing and Urban Development

Oklahoma Standard Announcement……..Michael C. Turpen

What Faith Can Do (Kutless)……………….Cole Grubbs