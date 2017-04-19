Oklahoma City remembers 22 years after deadly Murrah federal bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Wednesday morning, people across the state and country will take time to remember the 168 lives that were lost 22 years ago.
On April 19, 1995, a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, destroying much of the nine-story structure.
While the scars have healed since that day, the memories are still fresh in the minds of so many.
Today, we honor those 168 lives lost, but not forgotten.
The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum hosts the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
During the program, 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m.
Cox Communications will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for all visitors on Wednesday, April 19.
Program Begins at 8:50a.m.
Prelude………………………………Cole Grubbs
Bagpipe Procession……………..OKC Fire Department
Welcome & Introduction………Michael C. Turpen, Chairman,
Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation
Mission Statement………………..Dr. Kay Goebel
168 Seconds of Silence Invocation……..Pastor Mark McAdow, First Church
Posting of Colors……………Combined Honor Guard OKC Police and Fire Departments & EMSA
Star-Spangled Banner (Francis Scott Key)….Justin Echols, OKC Police Department Remarks…………………………………………..Governor Mary Fallin
Introduction of Special Guest………………Senator James Lankford
You Are Not Forgotten……………………….Secretary Ben Carson, M.D., Housing and Urban Development
Oklahoma Standard Announcement……..Michael C. Turpen
What Faith Can Do (Kutless)……………….Cole Grubbs