Oklahoma officer ruled justified in fatal shooting of man in Kiowa

KIOWA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man as the two fought following a traffic stop.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that Kiowa officer Fred Hart was found to be justified in shooting 50-year-old Marvin Washington of Coweta.

Pittsburg County District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said Hart shot Washington on Jan. 30 outside a convenience store in Kiowa after stopping him for speeding.

Investigators have said Hart was frisking Washington when he felt a gun in his coat pocket and Washington began to fight with him and tried to pull the weapon from his pocket when Hart opened fire, striking Washington twice.

Sullivan said a loaded pistol was recovered from Washington’s coat pocket.