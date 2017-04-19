× Oklahoma school bus driver arrested on rape charges for allegedly having ‘relationship’ with student

DEL CITY, Okla. – A local school bus driver has been taken into custody following allegations of rape.

Authorities with the Del City Police Department say 35-year-old Justin Williams was arrested on a complaint of first-degree rape, indecent or lewd acts with a minor and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

Williams had worked as a school bus driver for Mid-Del Public Schools since October.

Officials with the Mid-Del Public School District say students approached administrators on Monday with concerns about a potential relationship between a 14-year-old student and Williams.

Immediately, administrators called the Del City Police Department, who began investigating the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness told police that they were in a Facebook group message with the victim and the alleged suspect.

“The witnesses stated the victim and the defendant were sending each other nude photographs and videos of themselves masturbating,” the report said.

The witnesses also told police that the victim said she was having sex with Williams.

After the allegations came to light, school officials say Williams was not allowed on Mid-Del property.

On Tuesday, district officials say principals called parents of students who rode the bus and were encouraged to call police if they had any information.

“Yesterday, Mid-Del was made aware of allegations that are shocking and upsetting involving a school bus driver. The bus driver was arrested for having alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. Our own Mid-Del students made administrators aware of the allegations. The police were contacted immediately and the employee was removed from District property. We have contacted the families of the students who ride the driver’s bus route. We wanted to make our school families aware of this incident as soon as possible. The bus driver had been employed since September 2016, and had passed the required background check process. Our students are to be commended for contacting administrators with concerns and information. If you or your student has any information they would like to share with authorities, please contact Detective Matt Henry at the Del City Police Department at 677-2443,” a letter sent to parents read.

At that point, Williams was fired from the district.

Prior to being hired, district leaders say he passed all background checks that are required by law.