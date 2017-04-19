Oklahoma woman falls into river after looking for “satanic symbols” on Route 66 bridge

TULSA, Okla. – A woman is safe after falling from a bridge over the Arkansas River on Tuesday night.

Police tell KJRH that the woman’s friends told her there were “satanic symbols” painted on the underside of the historic Route 66 bridge.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, the woman attempted to climb under the bridge to look for the symbols.

However, investigators say she lost her footing and fell into the river.

At that point, her friends called 911 for help.

The Tulsa Fire Department was called to the scene and was able to rescue the woman from a bridge support.

Authorities say the woman was not harmed but is shaken up.