Oklahomans gather to remember lives lost 22 years ago during bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans gathered in remembrance to honor the lives lost 22 years ago on April 19, 1995.

Dozens gathered for the 22nd anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

OKC, for 22 years you have honored the memories of your loved ones & inspired us with the power of your renewal. #okcbombing #OklahomaStrong — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 19, 2017

One Meeker resident, Ron Nicely, told NewsChannel 4 that this day is always a day he thinks of a woman he spoke with in the Social Security office inside the federal building.

Nicely said she showed him kindness and helped him with what he needed. He hung up the phone at 9:03, possibly ending the last conversation she ever had.

Nicely now has a bit of his own memorial for her each year on April 19.