× Police: Midwest City daycare evacuated after reports of armed man nearby

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police say a Midwest City daycare has been evacuated due to reports of a person with a gun nearby.

Officials told KFOR that an armed man is holding himself hostage in the 900 block of Air Depot Rd.

Initial reports indicate authorities believe the man may have been involved in a burglary earlier.

A nearby daycare was evacuated out of precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.