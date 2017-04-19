Tactical team brings daycare kids to safety while armed man is on playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Tactical officers loaded kids from a daycare into a van and transported them away from danger as the police tried to negotiate with a man threatening suicide on Wednesday morning.

Markez Thompson, 21, was arrested peacefully Wednesday after a 90-minute standoff with the officers.

"Luckily, everyone cooperated here on the scene," said Maj. Bob Cornelison with the Midwest City Police Department. "Everybody stayed calm, and everybody did their job and I think that probably went a long ways towards keeping him calm and, in the end, he laid his firearm down."

Around 8 a.m., officers received a 911 call from someone reporting a man running through a parking lot with a mask and a gun, near S. Air Depot and Eddie Rd.

Police believe Thompson and another person tried to rob a cash advance store down the street, entering through a square hole in the roof.

However, nothing was taken, Cornelison said.

Officers surrounded Thompson on the playground while shuttling the kids at the Lil' Sooners daycare to safety.

"Luckily, there were kids inside but they were not outside," Cornelison said. "The suspect brandished a firearm, put it to his head. The officer backed out, evacuated the daycare center and the surrounding businesses."

Only a few businesses were actually open at the time.

"We heard the helicopters, and I looked out the window and saw a couple of police officers running across the roof with rifles up," said Chris Niesent, who was picking up a few things at the Kinkos store. "It makes you a little nervous. Crazy beginning to the morning, that’s for sure."

For an hour-and-a-half, police negotiated with Thompson.

The fire department and paramedics lent a hand, allowing officers access to the roof.

The police department has special negotiators for such situations, but Wednesday was different.

"In this case, one of the first officers that arrived on scene and was speaking with him just seemed to have a pretty good rapport with him, and they just talked and we just had to wait it out," Cornelison said. "It was just a matter of listening to him and explaining what his options were and being honest with him. Even though the officer that was communicating with him was aware there was a possible burglary and everything, his main priority was bringing this to a peaceful ending."

Officers are still looking for a second suspect in connection with the attempted robbery but have little information about him or her.

