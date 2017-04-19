‘The Barn Find of a Lifetime’: Two matching cars, window stickers still attached, gathering dust for 30 years, and sequential VIN #’s too.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Shedding light on a 30-year-old story, friends Shawn Mathews, William Avila, and Paul Mesmer still can't believe what they found and then purchased within the past couple of weeks.

"How often do you come out and look at them?" asks a visitor to their storage unit.

"Don't tell my wife," laughs Shawn, "But probably every other day."

Buried beneath dust and old leaves, a couple of Buick Regal Grand Nationals, test driven only, never purchased, the sticker still in the window.

And here's the kicker.

The vehicle identification numbers, or VIN's, are in sequence.

These guys are calling them the twins.

"Finding two of these cars with a consecutive VIN number, that's the find of a lifetime," boasts Mathews.

Buick only made around 20,000 of these special edition Regals.

They were the muscle cars of their era.

Mathews and Avila remain somewhat protective of the cars' origins but will say they were delivered new to a small dealership in the Panhandle region.

They were test driven but never sold.

The dealership closed and the cars were passed down and stored.

Car 1 had 592 miles on the odometer, car 2 807.

William Avila says, "One after another they've always been in a line. From the factory, down the assembly line, to the car lot. Maybe they were sitting together."

The guys worked for two weeks just to see 'The Twins' and verify what they'd heard.

Shawn worked for a full month to get the price down to something both parties could agree on.

"I was just the guy, at the time, who had the cash."

William will work on getting 'The Twins' into top shape.

Paul says he'll detail them.

Shawn plans on taking them to car shows for a while, but they all insist these twins will always be a pair.

"They can't be apart," says Avila.

"Just seeing them sitting there and knowing that 'The Twins' are mine is good enough for me," says Mathews.

For more information on these collector cars go to http://www.Facebook.com

They built a page they call The Twinz.