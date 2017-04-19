Thunder Prepare For Take-off, Look To Leave Game One Troubles Behind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ahead of Wednesday's Game two against the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder practiced to work on some of the issues that proved problematic for the team in the 31 point loss in game one (the third worst playoff loss in franchise history.)

Of the multiple problems facing the Thunder are the team's playoff inexperience and the mismatches presented by James Harden and Houston's offense for OKC's defense.

Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Head Coach Billy Donovan all addressed the media.

Game two will tip-off on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the Toyota Center.