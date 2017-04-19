× Thunder’s Hot Start Fizzles In Game Two Loss

After leading through three quarters, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell short in game two of their playoff series against the Houston Rockets with a final score of 115-111.

Russell Westbrook posted a 51 point triple double (along with 10 rebounds, and 13 assists) the highest scoring triple double in postseason history, but it was not enough to lift the Thunder over a late three point barrage by the Rockets.

Andre Roberson was once again the second leading scorer for the Thunder with 12 points. Oklahoma City was up by as many as 15 in the first half, but it was just a six point game (68-62) heading into the locker rooms after two quarters.

OKC held onto the lead and had a 94-88 lead early in the fourth when Houston scored eight unanswered points to take the 96-94 lead.

James Harden led Houston with 35 points, but he had a strong supporting cast. Lou Williams added 21, and Eric Gordon had 22 off the bench. Patrick Beverly also had 15 points for the Rockets.

The Thunder will return home, game three of the series will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.