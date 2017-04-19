Warm, partly cloudy Wednesday; Severe weather likely Friday

SEVERE WEATHER AND FLASH FLOODING IS LIKELY FRIDAY. STAY TUNED FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES!

Today will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies with a powerful south wind.

There is a low storm chance in northwestern Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening.

Should a storm form, it will be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Lows tonight will drop to the 60s with increasing clouds.

A cold front will slide into northern Oklahoma by tomorrow morning, sparking a few showers and storms.

A brief period of showers and storms are possible along the front when it moves through your town.

The cold front should sweep across the Metro by late morning and southeastern Oklahoma by late afternoon.

Highs will be slightly cooler in the low 70s with a breezy northeasterly wind.

The front will briefly stall out near the Red River tomorrow night and then slowly lift as a warm front on Friday.

Showers and storms will develop tomorrow night with a complex of heavy rain and a few severe storms (mainly hail) moving into northwestern Oklahoma by the early morning.

This storm complex will move across the northern half of the state Friday morning, dumping 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short time period.

This will likely result in flash flooding!

Friday afternoon, our focus shifts to the southern half of the state.

Severe weather will be likely along and south of the warm front where the atmosphere will be unstable.

Friday’s severe weather is heavily dependent on exactly where this warm front sets up.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible, especially in southern Oklahoma.

A cold front will sweep across the state Friday night and Saturday will be cloudy, windy and cool with highs only in the 50s!

A warming trend kicks in Sunday.

Stay tuned for important updates on Friday’s weather!