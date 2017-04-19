Woman fatally shoots home intruder in southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. – A southwest Oklahoma woman fatally shot a man who police say was trying to break into her home.

Police say 37-year-old Rocky Stamper wasn’t responsive when authorities arrived on the scene Tuesday morning in Lawton.

He later died at a hospital.

Officers took the homeowner to the police department for questioning, but she was later released.

The woman says she woke up to Stamper standing over her with a handgun pointed to her head.

She says she used a gun kept under her pillow to defend herself.

She also says she and Stamper had been in a relationship that recently ended.

Authorities are still investigating.